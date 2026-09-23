Historic Roseville church torn down at Sheetz site

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The site for a new Sheetz gas station in Macomb County has been cleared this week, with the demolition of a historic, vacant Catholic church well known in the community.

Roseville church demolished

The backstory:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Utica Road near Gratiot closed back in 2017, and the building has been vacant for nearly a decade.

The Macomb Daily reported the church closed due to financial struggles and declining attendance. It served the community for 156 years.

What they're saying:

"The former Sacred Heart Church has long been a Roseville landmark, and we are mindful of its history as full demolition of the site now gets underway. Our commitment is what it has been from the start: to do this work carefully, safely, and with respect for the community," Nick Ruffner, Public Affairs Manager at Sheetz said in a statement.

Ruffner went on to say that relics from the church have been preserved, including:

Roof tiles

Church bell

Entry doors

Other religious artifacts

Ruffner said the Sheetz team has worked alongside the city, the Archdiocese and the community to preserve these items and they’ll live on beyond this site.

New Sheetz location

Rendering for Sheetz site in Roseville, Mich. (Sheetz)

Rendering for Sheetz site in Roseville, Mich. (Sheetz)

Big picture view:

The church was demolished to make way for a new Sheetz gas station to be built.

What's next:

Sheetz plans to redevelop the property with a 6,100 square foot store.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the Sheetz set to open sometime next year.

Meanwhile:

Multiple Sheetz locations have already opened in Macomb County and elsewhere in the metro Detroit area:

Romulus

Chesterfield

Warren

Eastpointe

Ypsilanti

Locations in Novi, Taylor and Fraser and also opening soon.

RELATED: 14 new Sheetz locations planned for Southeast Michigan in 2026

What is Sheetz?

Big picture view:

Sheetz is a gas station, convenience store and restaurant all in one with a loyal fanbase. It’s open 24 hours.

What they're saying:

"It’s where you refill on gas. It’s where you pick up dinner for the family, or grab a late night snack to eat in your car while listening to a podcast. It’s where you meet your friends after the football game. It’s where you go when you have your "uh oh, we forgot to pack that" moment. It’s the cleanest bathroom this side of Oz. It’s all of those things, and it’s accomplished with a smile and an unmatched level of convenience," Sheetz says on its website.

The backstory:

Its first store was founded in Altoona, Penn. in 1952 and has expanded to more than 800 locations throughout seven states.