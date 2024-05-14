Eastpointe police: Woman stabs man six times for cheating on her

An Eastpointe woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend repeatedly Monday night after he cheated on her.

Police say an argument turned physical and the man was stabbed three times in the stomach, two stab wounds to his back and one stab wound to his leg. The woman had a cut wound on her finger.

The male victim is listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in the 24000 block of Valley at about 10:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a domestic dispute.

"Upon Officer’s arrival, they made contact with the male resident of the house who was suffering from multiple stab wounds along with the female resident of the same household who was suffering from a cut to her pinky finger," Eastpointe police said in a release.

"Further investigation revealed that the argument occurred because of an alleged infidelity."

The name of the suspect has not been released pending charges. The case is currently under review by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.



