Eastpointe Wendy's shooting teen suspects charged as adults
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FOX 2 - Two teen suspects are accused in a parking lot shooting outside of a Wendy's restaurant last June.
The backstory:
Both Isiah Reynolds, 15, and Rayonnate Steen, Jr., 16, are being charged as adults in the non-fatal shooting.
The shooting took place on June 10. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido recently made the decision to charge both juveniles as adults.
Charges detailed
Dig deeper:
Steen is charged with:
- Assault with Intent to Murder, a felony punishable by any term of years up to life
- Weapons – Felony Firearm, a 2-year felony, consecutive to main charge
- Weapons – Dangerous Weapon – Carrying with Unlawful Intent, a 5-year felony
- Malicious Destruction of Personal Property - $200 or more but less than $1,000, a 1-year misdemeanor.
Reynolds is facing two charges:
- Assault with Intent to Murder, a felony punishable by any term of years up to life
- Weapons – Carrying Concealed, a 5-year felony.
"The allegations against these juveniles are extremely serious. We will continue to pursue accountability and justice in this case," Lucido said in a statement.
Steen and Reynolds will be arraigned as adults in court on Sept. 14.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.