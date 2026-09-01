Eastpointe Wendy's shooting teen suspects charged as adults

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Two teen suspects are accused in a parking lot shooting outside of a Wendy's restaurant last June.

The backstory:

Both Isiah Reynolds, 15, and Rayonnate Steen, Jr., 16, are being charged as adults in the non-fatal shooting.

The shooting took place on June 10. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido recently made the decision to charge both juveniles as adults.

Charges detailed

Dig deeper:

Steen is charged with:

Assault with Intent to Murder, a felony punishable by any term of years up to life

Weapons – Felony Firearm, a 2-year felony, consecutive to main charge

Weapons – Dangerous Weapon – Carrying with Unlawful Intent, a 5-year felony

Malicious Destruction of Personal Property - $200 or more but less than $1,000, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Reynolds is facing two charges:

Assault with Intent to Murder, a felony punishable by any term of years up to life

Weapons – Carrying Concealed, a 5-year felony.

"The allegations against these juveniles are extremely serious. We will continue to pursue accountability and justice in this case," Lucido said in a statement.

Steen and Reynolds will be arraigned as adults in court on Sept. 14.