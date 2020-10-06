Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer, according to son

article

Eddie Van Halen, rock icon, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died of cancer.

His son, Wolfgang, posted a tribute to the musician to social media on Tuesday.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this,” he wrote. “But my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.”

According to FOX News, Van Halen had been battling throat cancer since he was first diagnosed in 2000.

In 2015, Billboard magazine reported Van Halen had tongue cancer, which migrated into his esophagus. Consequently, one-third of his tongue had to be surgically removed. The surgery “slightly” affected his speech, but it didn’t stop him from touring at the time.