Edward's story: How the Autism Alliance of Michigan turns challenges into opportunities

For people with autism, finding meaningful employment and a good-paying job has a unique set of challenges. That's where the Autism Alliance of Michigan comes in – to help land jobs and gain independence for the person and their caretaker.

Joanna Monk-Lofton says her son, Edward, is a miracle baby who came into her life unexpectedly.

"We had actually started planning two-seater sports cars, we had some trips planned – and then here he comes along," Monk-Lofton said. "(It) totally turned our lives around. I quit working. I was at Wayne State at the time, and he became my job."

When Edward was two, he began having seizures and a doctor told Joanna that he had autism. She and her husband invested heavily into therapy for their son – five days a week for seven years. When he was initially diagnosed, autism was misunderstood and rarely diagnosed.

"When he was diagnosed, it was 1 in 10,000, and no one knew what to do," Monk-Lofton said. "At one point, he wasn’t talking, he couldn’t walk three feet without falling."

Their entire life changed when they found the Autism Alliance of Michigan. Since then, Edward graduated from high school, pursued higher education, and now holds a role at Ford Motor Company.

"I’m a test operations aid," Edward said. "I’m working two days a week… I love the co-workers that I have."

His journey reflects the greater potential of people with autism, but it's a path often paved with enormous financial burdens as access and costs of therapies can be overwhelming.

"The services that individuals with autism need are expensive. A lot of times, insurances don’t pay for them, so I had to find some ingenious ways to make it happen," Monk-Lofton said.

Edward's story is also proof that people with autism can thrive with just a little bit of support. She was so moved by the Autism Alliance of Michigan, she got more involved herself and is now an outreach specialist at the orgaization.

"He's been here 8 years. I'll be 7 years; a year later, I came for a job," she said. "People with autism are no different from anyone else. They want the same kind of life that everybody else wants. Coming here gave (Edward) the tools to be able to make that dream come true."

Fulfilling a dream is one step – the other if maintaining the new lifestyle and that presents challenges of their own. But it also opens the doors to freedom for everyone.

"We know it’s not just about the job. They re going to need resources around housing, transportation — all those other things. They can get a job, but keeping that job is the other issue," Monk-Lofton said. "Now I can leave him and go do things. I was in the UP for eight days, and he was at home. He couldn't go with me because he's got a job."

The Autism Alliance of Michigan is funded through state grants, donations, and fundraisers. They're dedicated to creating change for people like Edward.

"We are a non-profit. We're not here to make money, we're just here to make changes," Monk-Lofton said.

Today, Edward is 32 with a dream of becoming a civil engineer. For him, and for many others, having a job is more than just a paycheck – it's about fulfilling their potential.

"Autism affects everyone differently, but we want the same things: friends, jobs, careers," Edward said.

For more information about the Autism Alliance of Michigan, check out their site.