Election canvassing board certifies Michigan 2022 midterms in contentious meeting

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has certified the state's 2022 midterm elections.

After a chaotic meeting in front of the administrative body that included at least one person being dismissed for being disruptive and the former Republican candidate for Secretary of State contesting the results, the board voted 4-0 in favor of certification.

The certification marks the official end of the 2022 midterms, following county board of canvassers officially certifying vote totals from local precincts.

It was also a unanimous vote, which is a departure from recent votes taken by the board over a slew of midterm-related issues as well as the 2020 election certification when the vote was certified by a 3-1 margin.

The board, which is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, had been deadlocked on several issues including ballot proposals and candidates for office. That includes multiple 2-2 votes over the reproductive rights ballot measure and whether to allow several candidates onto the ballot after they failed to obtain enough signatures during the August primary.

In 2020, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked on certifying results in the general election before one Republican reversed her vote. The drama continued during the state board's meeting when one of the two Republican officials voted against certifying the state election.

The drama that unfolded during Nov. 28's certification came less from the board members and more from the public who complained of unfounded claims of fraud during the election.

Among the public speakers was failed candidate Kristina Karamo and Donna Brandenburg, who ran for governor under the U.S. Taxpayers Party. During Brandenburg's remarks, the Board Chair Tony Daunt threatened to remove her from the meeting if she continued attacking people.