Elections results for Michigan's 110 State House races

Presidential elections drive voters to the polls but that’s not the only thing that voters should be concerned about. In Michigan, the state’s 110 house seats are up for election again and these seats matter in big ways.

Two years ago, Democrats flipped the Michigan House and Senate while reelecting Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer – taking full control of the state for the first time since 1983.

Track more results for every race that matters the most to you here.

While we know we can’t possibly write about every single State House race in Michigan, we know you are looking for those results. So we’ve compiled all 110 races in the map below.

To select your race, tap on the box that reads ‘District 1’ below and select your race: