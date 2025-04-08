Longtime Southfield grocery store Plum Hollow Market destroyed by massive fire: 'A staple in our community'

The Brief Plum Hollow Market in Southfield caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The fire gutted the community staple that has been around for more than five decades.



Early Tuesday, a large fire ripped through Southfield's Plum Hollow Market, destroying the longtime community staple.

Crews were called to the business at Nine Mile and Lahser just after 1 p.m.

The backstory:

It was a windy morning, and when firefighters arrived, the fire was so dangerous that crews had to back off and fight the flames with water from the outside. Multiple neighboring departments responded to help.

"Our crews did everything they could, exhausted all our efforts to be able to try to save this property, save a piece of our community," Southfield Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Smith.

By 6 a.m., the flames were out and firefighters were extinguishing hot spots on the gutted market. Plum Hollow Market, a family-owned store, has been in business for more than five decades.

"This market, it's a staple in our community," Smith said. "It's been around for a long time."

No one was injured in the fire.

What's next:

The cause is still under investigation.