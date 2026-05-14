Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers arrested for alleged drunk crash 2 days after pleading to prior wreck

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The Brief Kim Mathers was arrested for a suspected drunk crash into a parked vehicle Wednesday night. The crash happened in Chesterfield Township on Lord Avenue just before 10 p.m. Mathers on Monday pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failure to report a crash that happened in February.



The ex-wife of Eminem is in more legal hot water, just two days after pleading no contest to impaired driving and failure to report a crash from February.

The backstory:

Kimberly Ann Mathers was arrested after allegedly crashing into a parked car on Lord Avenue Wednesday night, said Chesterfield Township police.

Mathers, 51, was arrested and booked into the Macomb County Jail, police said.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected, although the investigation is ongoing and charges have not been sent to the prosecutor's office yet.

A witness, who provided FOX 2 with photos afterward, said Mathers was driving a blue KIA and after the crash she appeared intoxicated.

There was nobody inside the parked vehicle Mathers allegedly hit, said witnesses who said the crash happened just before 10 p.m.

Neighbors said there was no smell of alcohol, but Mathers appeared to not comprehend what happened.

She told them it was a new car and kept getting in and out of the vehicle.

The former wife of music superstar Marshall Mathers pleaded no contest Monday to a crash where investigators said she left the scene back in February.

Mathers, of Chesterfield Township, is scheduled for sentenced for that case, in Macomb County District Court on June 17.

Operating impaired is a 93-day misdemeanor and failure to report accident, is a 90-day misdemeanor.

The prosecutor's office said those are the maximum charges available under the law based on the evidence.

It is unclear what impact this latest incident will have on her previous case.

In that incident police said Mathers was impaired while driving a Range Rover on Feb. 16 when she crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was parked on the street.

Investigators say the truck was pushed about 50 feet from where it was parked.

Kim Mathers and photo of her 2015 crash.

It isn't the first time the ex-wife of Marshall Mathers has had a previous crash under the influence.

Dig deeper:

In October of 2015 she was involved in a one-car crash at 23 Mile and Card roads in Macomb County. She struck a utility pole and her SUV landed upside down in a ditch.

Mathers called into the Mojo in the Morning radio show back in May of 2016 and said she was attempting suicide in that crash.

Mathers claims she had been clean for 10 years, but admits she struggles with living in the public eye.

She said she has suffered from depression, especially after she discovered her twin sister dead from an alleged drug overdose in a Warren trailer park.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.