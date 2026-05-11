Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers pleads no contest in impaired crash where she left the scene

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The Brief Kim Mathers has pleaded no contest to charges from an impaired hit-and-run crash. Mathers was arraigned for impaired driving and failure to report an accident for the February crash. On Monday after being arraigned, she immediately pleaded no contest to the charges.



The ex-wife of Eminem has pleaded no contest in an impaired traffic crash where investigators say she left the scene.

The backstory:

Kimberly Anne Mathers was arraigned for impaired driving and failure to report an accident and immediately pleaded no contest as charged on Monday.

Mathers, of Chesterfield Township, is scheduled for sentencing in Macomb County District Court on June 17.

Operating impaired is a 93-day misdemeanor and failure to report accident, is a 90-day misdemeanor. The prosecutor's office said these are the maximum charges available under the law based on the evidence.

"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever."

Police say Mathers, 51, was impaired while driving a Range Rover on Feb. 16 when she crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was parked on the street.

Investigators say the truck was pushed about 50 feet from where it was parked.

"These tragedies are preventable," Lucido said. "There is always another option—call a ride, designate a driver, make a plan. Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable."

Dig deeper:

It isn't the first time the ex-wife of Marshall Mathers has had a previous crash under the influence.

In October of 2015 she was involved in a one-car crash at 23 Mile and Card roads in Macomb County. She struck a utility pole and her SUV landed upside down in a ditch.

Mathers called into the Mojo in the Morning radio show back in May of 2016 and said she was attempting suicide in that crash.

Kim Mathers and photo of her 2015 crash.

Mathers claims she had been clean for 10 years, but admits she struggles with living in the public eye.

She said she has suffered from depression, especially after she discovered her twin sister dead from an alleged drug overdose in a Warren trailer park.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.