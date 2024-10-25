Employee accused of embezzling $350K from Grosse Pointe Woods wine shop

A man is accused of stealing more than $350,000 from a Grosse Pointe Woods wine shop while serving as the chief operating officer of the business.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Ishpinder Sahni, 31, of Grosse Pointe Woods, diverted money from Woods Wholesale Wine's online sales into his own bank account while he was the COO between 2021 and 2023. He's now charged with three counts of embezzlement, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and three counts of failure to file taxes.

The tax charges are because he did not claim the stolen income on his tax returns.

"Embezzlement is a serious crime that can devastate small businesses and have a ripple effect throughout their communities," Nessel said. "My office will continue to hold employees who steal from their employers accountable to protect business owners and their customers."