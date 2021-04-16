EMU program offers paid digital internships to college students, recent grads

An Eastern Michigan University program is helping college students and recent grads find paid internships, even if they didn't attend the school.

The 48 virtual internships are available to students who are in college or have graduated within the past 18 months.

The internships pay more than $15 an hour, helping students make connections and earn money.

"We really work on their networking and building out their resumes as they do their internships so they come out with a story to tell," said Bud Gibson, with EMU's Center for Digital Engagement.

Gibson said students have ended up at a variety of companies, such as General Motors and Google.

To learn more and apply, click here.