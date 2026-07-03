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Evacuation order cleared in Berkley after gas leak

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Berkley
Published July 3, 2026 11:00 PM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 11:00 PM EDT

The Brief

    • An evacuation order was issued to not fire any fireworks due to a gas leak in Berkley.
    • Emergency crews were on the scene.
    • The gas leak was mitigated and an all clear was given just after 11 p.m.

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Berkley initiated an evacuation order Friday night and issued an emergency alert to not fire any fireworks near the area of Dorothea Street between Mortenson and Ferris.

Emergency crews were on the scene to tackle a reported gas leak. 

The all clear was given just after 11 p.m., and the affected homes are no longer under evacuation. 

Berkley Public Safety said there is no longer a danger to the neighborhood. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the City of Berkley in this report.

Berkley