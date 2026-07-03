Evacuation order cleared in Berkley after gas leak

The Brief An evacuation order was issued to not fire any fireworks due to a gas leak in Berkley. Emergency crews were on the scene. The gas leak was mitigated and an all clear was given just after 11 p.m.



The city of Berkley initiated an evacuation order Friday night and issued an emergency alert to not fire any fireworks near the area of Dorothea Street between Mortenson and Ferris.

Emergency crews were on the scene to tackle a reported gas leak.



The all clear was given just after 11 p.m., and the affected homes are no longer under evacuation.

Berkley Public Safety said there is no longer a danger to the neighborhood.