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Sumpter Township is the latest community in SE Michigan to opt out of having license plate reader cameras.

The police department announced it has canceled the agreement it had with Flock, effective immediately after careful consideration of public feedback, said a social media post.

No cameras have been installed, police say, so no removal is necessary.

Flock cancellation by police

Local perspective:

In April the department began a 60-day free trial of 11 Flock Falcon Automated License Plate Reader cameras. The cameras are solar-powered and placed on polls in fixed positions.

The cameras were placed along the 36-square mile township's borders as a means to alert the department about stolen vehicles, Amber Alerts or other criminal activity.

"We place the highest value on the trust our community gives us," said the police department's Facebook post. "While technology can enhance modern law enforcement, true public safety is built on direct relationships, transparency, and shared values with our community."

Police budget shortfall

What we know:

In the August 4, primary election a ballot proposal for a police millage did not pass, with 57 percent voting no.

As a result, Sumpter's police operating funds will be reduced by 40 percent.

"As a result, we have lost all millage funding, which has reduced our operating funds by over 40%. As you can imagine, this is devastating to our ability to provide the level of police services that you, our residents, expect and deserve.

"In the coming days and weeks, the township Board will determine how to proceed."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the necessary cutbacks factored into the Flock cancellation, or if the move to cut ties with the license plate readers, was already in the works.

How do Flock cameras work?

Big picture view:

Photos are snapped of every passing vehicle, while artificial intelligence then catalogs the state license plate, plate number, vehicle make, model, color and records unique appearance details. This could mean dents.

AI extracts the plate number, state, vehicle make, model, color, and specific traits like dents. When vehicle descriptions are reported, the information is cross-checked by AI which results in a "hit" for investigators.

"Our goal was to leverage technology to help maintain the highest standards of safety and security for our community," police said in a statement. "While the national debate over technology in policing—ranging from ALPRs to drones—has sparked passionate views, our focus remains local."

Flock camera controversy

Screenshot from TikTok account @DebateHer.

What they're saying:

Police say that the cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, they do not take photos of the vehicle's occupants and there is no facial recognition technology.

Despite the reassurances that the cameras don't capture faces, the technology has led to some stereotyping fears, worries about how data is being stored, and concerns about the surveillance of innocent people.

Some critics of Flock cameras have gone beyond City Council meetings, illegally vandalizing them by breaking the readers or in some cases, cutting them down.

Screenshot from TikTok account @DebateHer.

Numerous websites have emerged in the past couple years revealing locations of Flock cameras. Sites like DeFlock and Flock Hopper have grown in popularity.

The demand for the sites is fueled by concerns over surveillance and personal information protection, among other issues.

A message on Flock Hopper claims, "Plan routes that avoid Flock and ALPR cameras. Explore 90,000+ surveillance cameras and build privacy-first routes across the United States."

Other communities opting out

Background: Flock camera file art. Inset: Westland council member Melissa Sampey's Facebook post.

Dig deeper:

Westland Flock cameras are coming down this month after the police department decided to end the program.

Last month a Westland council member posted that the contract would not be brought forward for a renewal vote by Chief of police Kyle Dawley.

In Ferndale, residents pushed back on the Flock cameras and the city responded by severing its contract with the company in late 2025.

The decision was made by the police department after hearing concerns about the company, including how data is used and accessed. But the city still wants to have license plate readers, and was looking for a different vendor.

LPR cameras assist in cases

The other side:

Sterling Heights police say Flock cameras helped in the arrest of a shooting suspect Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting of an 18-year-old in the area of Eastbound Hall Road near Schoenherr at 5:36 a.m.

"Due to the quick response by multiple police agencies, witness information, Flock automated license plate reader technology, and the diligent work by Sterling Heights Police, a subject was taken into custody less than three hours after the incident," said a statement released by police.

Ferndale officials credited Flock cameras with helping solve several big crimes, namely a murder in the city and a double murder in neighboring Hazel Park.

In May, an armed carjack suspect wanted in Lake Orion was tracked down in part, due to license plate reader cameras which indicated the suspect's vehicle was heading northbound, then flooded that area with support.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard credited the hit that the roadside cameras produced with being able to locate and flood the area with police and taking the suspect off the streets sooner.

The Source: Information for this report is taken from previous coverage and from the Sumpter Township Police Department's social media.

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