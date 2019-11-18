Even a shoebox can bring joy this holiday season

There's a way to spread holiday cheer all over the world this Christmas.

It only costs about $7 in shipping and a few small objects, and it sends a whole lot of love.

For more than 30 years Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to over 168 million children in more than 100 countries.

The idea is to show the true spirit of Christmas by sending shoeboxes stuffed with little gifts, toiletries and even clothes to children in dire situations all over the world.

Elana Nicholson is one of those who received a shoebox as a child.

She was born into a broken and abusive home and was later sent to an orphanage with her sister, where life seemed dark and bleak.

Elena says that shoebox gave her hope for the first time and led her to pray for an adoptive family for her and her sister.

What might seem like a small gesture can save somebody's life.

"Because of a pink, small shoebox, I graduated high school. I started packing shoeboxes with my family; I got a chance to go to Uganda and deliver shoeboxes. I got to go to college and graduate. And it just, God used a small pink box to change my life.

This week is National Collection Week.

Nearly 5,000 shoebox drop-off locations are open through Monday, Nov. 25.

You can get more information at www.samaritanspurse.org. You can also track your shoebox after you ship one.