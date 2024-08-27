Lawsuit: Detroit hotel manager raped employee

A new lawsuit filed by an ex-employee of the Detroit Marriott hotel at the Renaissance Center claims the woman was sexually assaulted by her manager.

The individual behind the alleged attack has since been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct.

But according to the victim's attorney, her new reality is a bad dream.

"This is like any woman or employee's worst nightmare is to be attacked and assaulted sexually at work," said Jon Marko, who is representing the victim.

Marko said the victim was groomed by her manager, who has since been identified as Durba Koirala.

The suspect then lured her up to a hotel room where she was given a drink. She subsequently lost consciousness after consuming the drink.

"You have to imagine in her position, the assault and the abuse happened at work," Marko said. "So, when you go through a traumatic experience like this, you’re sexually violated in the most horrible way that you can imagine."

Following the assault, which happened in August 2023, she went to police and agreed to a rape test kit. The DNA tied investigators to Koirala.

A lawsuit filed by the victim questions the safety of employees at the hotel because Koirala had worked at other Marriott locations. It includes arguing Marriott violated Michigan's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

"What I really want to find out is if there’s other women - if this had happened to them," Marko said. "Because he was supposed to fly to Hawaii right after this is my understanding, and he just flew in from another place.

"So, how many places has this guy been?"

Mug shot: Durba Koirala

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 60% of women have faced some type of sexual violence in the workplace. One in seven women have quit or looked for a new job.

The trauma associated with these reported experiences can lead to depression, PTSD, chronic health conditions, substance abuse, and suicide risk.

Marko said the hotel refuses to take responsibility.

"According to the claims adjuster on this case, what he (Koirala) did was ‘outside of his employment’," said Marko.

FOX 2 reached out to both Marriott Hotel and the Renaissance Center for comment - but did not hear back.