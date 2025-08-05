Exotic mushrooms are taking over the Midwest, frightening Michigan forest managers

article

The Brief The golden oyster mushroom, a tasty ingredient in many cooking recipes, is now a problem for wildlife managers. The Michigan DNR is warning people to be on the lookout for the yellow mushroom, which is now in several states across the Midwest. The mushrooms pose a biodiversity threat to forests, which rely on a symbiotic relationship with fungi.



An invasive species concern in Wisconsin drawing concerns from the Department of Natural Resources about Michigan's own infestation.

The golden oyster mushroom, often used as an ingredient in cooking, likely found its way into the wild through online kits one can purchase.

Big picture view:

New research findings from the U.S. Forest Service found an exotic mushroom currently spreading through multiple states in the Midwest was having a negative impact on other fungal species native to the region.

Typically found growing on Asian and Russian hardwood trees, the golden oyster mushroom is increasingly found on Michigan trees - a worrying development for forestry managers in the state.

The latest study focused on Wisconsin forests, but Michigan DNR officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for local infestations - and to avoid importing any more of the mushroom into the state.

It was published in the Current Biology journal.

Dig deeper:

Aishwarya Veerabahu, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found the invasive mushroom species could threaten fungal biodiversity, which is important to the health of a forest.

Fungi fulfill key roles within the environment, cycling nutrients through the ecosystem by feeding on dead tissues of plants and animals.

They can also hold carbon and reduce emissions from soil and wood. But these symbiotic relationships are threatened by the introduction of the golden oyster mushroom.

As of 2022, the mushroom had made its way to nearly two dozen states. It has been in Michigan since 2018.

Known for their bright yellow caps and nutty flavor, they are often found in cooking recipes.

UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 06: Clump of Golden oyster mushroom (Pleurotus cornucopiae), Pleurotaceae. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

What you can do:

Residents in Michigan are asked to report the mushroom using the iNaturalist.org website to record observations.

