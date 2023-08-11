Expanded benefits including more money for crime victims in Michigan will be available beginning the weekend of Aug. 12.

An expansion of assistance to those physically, emotionally, psychologically, or mentally injured by crime was signed into office last year and will go into effect on Saturday. Among the changes is an increase in the maximum award from $25,000 to $45,000 for those impacted.

There's also resources for medical expenses, counseling, lost wages, and other forms of compensation available. Under the expanded bill, those eligible could also receive residential security, bereavement, and relocation-related expenses.

The governor's 2024 budget included $30 million for Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation program, Gretchen Whitmer's office said.

"We want victims of violent crime to know that they are not alone," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "Our Division of Victim Services is here to advocate for crime victims and their survivors and to help them deal with the physical and emotional toll that crime can take."

Other expansions to the law include increasing the eligibility for resources and growing the number of years one will have to file their compensation application from the date of the crime.

Learn more at Michigan.gov/CrimeVictim