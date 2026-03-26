'Expect long delays' I-696 closed at I-75 after semi-truck slams through median

The Brief I-696 has shut down after a semi-truck crashed through the median wall. Michigan State Police say a semi-driver went through the median wall on I-696, causing severe damage to the structure. There was also a large fuel spill from the crash.



A jackknifed semi-truck has caused all lanes on I-696 to be closed in Oakland and Macomb Counties on Thursday evening.

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Michigan State Police say a semi-driver went through the median wall on I-696, causing severe damage to the structure. Meanwhile, large portions of concrete affect traffic on both sides of the highway.

There was also a large fuel spill from the crash.

MDOT said all west and eastbound lanes of I-696 from I-75 to Mound are shut down with no word of when it will reopen. Meanwhile, the I-75 ramp to 696 is closed as well.

State police say drivers should expect long delays.

Images coming from the area show the semi-truck jackknifed on the westbound side of the highway and the median in pieces.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in this crash.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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