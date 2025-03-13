Explosion at Garden City home previously investigated in neglected cats case

A home security system captures a car bashing through the garage of a Garden City house and taking off moments after a big bang on the 6500 block of Silvio Street.

The video that can be viewed above shows smoke coming from the house right before the car barged through the garage. As for the explosion, it put firefighters to work right away.

What they're saying:

Officials say they received a call about a house explosion at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

"Crews made entry quickly to see if there were any occupants. No occupants were found. Made a quick knock down of the fire. After that there’s a preliminary investigation under way," said Garden City Fire Chief Randy Keen.

FOX 2 asked investigators about the car spotted leaving the scene.

"It’s a joint investigation by police and fire department of Garden City so if they find anything out then that remains to be seen at this time."

The backstory:

Many may feel that the house looks familiar and that’s because it’s the same home where 32 neglected cats were discovered and rescued by the Michigan Humane Society and Garden City Police Department five years prior.

Investigators called it a horrific case of animal hoarding at the time.

The home was condemned after officials issued numerous city code violations for too many pets living inside.