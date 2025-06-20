Extreme heat can cause serious illness - here's what to know

The Brief Hot temperatures are coming to Metro Detroit and there are important signs to look for, in terms of heat illness. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you see symptoms, such as confusion, slurred speech and increased body temperature, you should call 911.



When it gets really hot your body struggles to keep cool. So you have to do everything you can to help, and first start drinking water right now. Hydration is super important in the heat.

Get ready to sweat. As the water evaporates from your skin, it takes heat with it. But the more we sweat the more fluids we lose. That's why you need to keep the liquids flowing.



"We walk around as it is, half of us or a lot of us, walk around dehydrated and we don't even know it," said Dr. Allan Capin, Cleveland Clinic. "Not everybody drinks more than 64 ounces of water a day.

"So this is a risk factor in and of itself. But when we're dealing with heat and as it applies to us physically, there's a spectrum of illnesses that can occur."

Signs of dehydration can include headache, dry mouth, dizziness, and dark colored urine. When dehydration kicks in, that raises your risk of heat related illness.



Dr. Brad Uren is an emergency physician at University of Michigan Health.

"Heat-related illness is really a spectrum of illness, it starts with symptoms that are very mild, that probably everyone has experienced - things like fatigue, cramps, nausea, headaches," he said. "But it can progress over the next several minutes or hours while someone continues to work outside into something much more advanced.

"And if you haven't positioned yourself to be able to cool off and take precautions related to that advancing heat illness, it can sneak up on you and become very severe rather quickly."

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you see symptoms, such as confusion, slurred speech and increased body temperature, you should call 911 right away.

Certain people are at increased risk of heat-related illness.

"There are several groups that are more at risk for heat related illness, the very young infants and small children, older folks, people over the age of 65, particularly may be more vulnerable," Uren said. "There's also people taking medications, things for heart failure, for kidney disease, even some behavioral health medications may put you at greater risk of heat related illness."

The doctor says to make sure you are checking weather apps for severe heat and to plan ahead, hydrate and take breaks to get into air conditioning.