Extreme heat leaves Jefferson apartments residents suffering without air conditioning

The Brief Residents at The Jefferson say they have been living without air conditioning amid the current heat wave. Tenant Jalen Nichollson said the conditions have been so bad, that his dog died from the heat.



Temperatures may have cooled off in SE Michigan but some in Detroit are still battling intense heat.

Tenants at the Jefferson Apartments say they have no air conditioning.

"It’s been horrible," said Jalen Nichollson. "My apartment has been 100 degrees consistently."

The extreme heat earlier this week was not only felt outdoors, but indoors Nichollson said.

"Heat rises. I live on the 14th floor so I’m only halfway up," he said. "So I can just imagine people on the 28th floor is really struggling."

And to make matters worse he lost a loved one on Sunday - his beloved dog Zyn.

"I went to church on Sunday," he said. "Came back and my dog was laying there dead from the heat. I had to pay somebody to come out and you can literally see the drool from my dog suffering in the heat while I was gone."

Zyn was his everything.

"My dog was a year and a half. A baby, very healthy. I’m in the military so he was actually my (Emotional Support Animal)."

Nichollson said he misses him so much.

"I would leave the balcony door open. I would leave fans on and I guess it just wasn’t enough," he said. "Sunday was one of the hottest days."

Immediately, Nichollson got an attorney and he says some of his neighbors did too.

"I know several (residents) haven’t been able to live at their apartment that they pay rent for," he said. "A lot of people have been getting Air BNBs and hotels."

He said the building is owned by Friedman Real Estate.

City Council President Mary Sheffield put out an urgent call for action Tuesday.

She said in a statement:

"Our office has been actively engaged on-site and in direct communication with the property manager and BSEED since learning of the situation. Management has informed residents that repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday, June 26th.

"Our office will follow up after that date to ensure all issues have been fully resolved and systems are functioning properly."

Nichollson says he grateful for her help and that others are noticing what they’re going through.

"It feels good that people are supporting, because Jefferson has had these issues for so long that it, I think, if we don’t stand up now they’re just going to continue to do it."

FOX 2 spoke with one woman who did not want to go on-camera. She said she lives in the building and that Friedman is doing all that they can to help the tenants, checking on the elderly, and bringing them water.

FOX 2 has reached out to management requesting a comment and interview and are waiting to hear back.

The Source: This report comes after interviews with residents at The Jefferson and a statement by City Council President Mary Sheffield.



