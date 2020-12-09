F-16 out of Wisconsin crashes in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

An F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed in Michigan's upper peninsula Tuesday night during a training exercise.

The jet is part of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, which is based out of Madison.

As of Wednesday morning, emergency crews were still searching for the pilot and crashed plane, which reportedly went down near the Garden Peninsula, which hangs beneath the upper peninsula and is close to Manistique.

The crash happened around 8 p.m., according to the 115th Fighter Wing's Facebook page.

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it.”, said Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return”.

Advertisement

One pilot was on board the plane at the time, however, their status is unknown and the crash is still under investigation.