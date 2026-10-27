Facebook Marketplace cleaning crew busted stealing from home in Bloomfield Township

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The Brief Three people from Flint are charged with stealing out of a home being prepped for an estate sale. The thefts took place in Bloomfield Township, allegedly by a cleaning crew hired from Facebook Marketplace. In addition to the items stolen, police say drugs were also discovered on two of the suspects.



A cleaning crew hired off Facebook Marketplace is facing charges of stealing and drug possession from a home being staged for an estate sale.

The backstory:

A man and two women from the Flint area were arrested Friday, accused of stealing out of a residence in the 2000 block of Dell Rose Drive, announced Bloomfield Township

Police responded to a larceny complaint from the owners who returned to the home to find the stolen items inside the trio's vehicle. Responding officers found the suspects still inside the house.

Police arrested Shawna Stewart, 48, Derek Rohner, 47, and Niakna Russo, 30.

Stolen property from the home was located in the suspects’ vehicle and included propane tanks, a Blu-Ray player, alcohol, and toiletries.

During officers’ investigation, Rohner admitted to stealing alcohol from the home.

Drugs Found

Police say narcotics were found in a bag belonging to Stewart and that Russo was carrying drugs and paraphernalia on her.

While in the jail facility, it was discovered Stewart was hiding further paraphernalia on her person.

Police confiscated five grams of suspected methamphetamine and two grams of suspected fentanyl from the suspects.

Charges

Stewart was arraigned on possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony, and receiving andconcealing stolen property, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Rohner was arraigned on a charge of larceny in a building, a four-year felony.

Russo was arraigned on a charge of p ossession of a controlled substance, a four-year felony.

Stewart was issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Rohner was issued a $7,500/10% bond. Russo was issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said it wants to remind the community to be careful hiring people off online platforms, especially for jobs inside and around their homes.