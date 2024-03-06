Fake camera, sensor installed outside ballot drop box in Plymouth Township

Police are investigating a possible case of voter intimidation after a fake camera was installed outside a Plymouth Township ballot drop box.

Police are seeking the public's help in catching the person responsible.

"When you have people trying to interfere in the electoral process, it’s really serious," said Plymouth Township Clerk Jerry Vorva. "So I know there’s great concern across the state and nation."

In January, a man put up the fake camera on a light pole near a ballot box at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, said the township's police chief, James Knittel.'

"Then in February, we had a device that was put on the ground that had a flashing mechanism – almost like a bulb that would flash – and there was a sensor that was put on," Knittel said. "So basically, if you pulled up to the box, it would flash."

Plymouth Township police are still searching for a man who installed a fake camera outside a ballot drop box in the city. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

Knittel said they collected both pieces of evidence after being contacted by the township clerk.

Now, police are working with the Michigan attorney general's office to investigate the case.

"One thing I learned when I was a police officer was sometimes the bad guy returns to the scene of the crime. So we’ve been keeping an eye on this for some time," Vorva said.

The individual responsible could be facing significant charges, according to police.

"Cases like this, intimidating or coercing can be up to a felony offense," Knittel said.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the department as soon as possible. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

"People know who this guys is," Vorva said. "Probably some of the same election deniers know him. He may run with them – I don’t know. But they need to come forward and put an end to this kind of harassment."