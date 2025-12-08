Families shop with the Detroit Lions as part of multiple events presented by Meijer

The Brief Children from each of the team's five Inspire Change Partners connected with their favorite players. 'Shop with a Lion' is one of those many events, presented by Meijer. The Lions also have 'Presents from the Pride' and other events taking place for the kids.



We love our Detroit Lions for their work on the field, but it's the things they do off the field that also make a significant difference in the lives of their fans, including the youngest ones who could use a little holiday cheer.

Big picture view:

It's a whole week of community outreach and giving back for the Lions.

'Shop with a Lion' is one of those many events presented by Meijer. Children from each of the team's five Inspire Change Partners connected with their favorite players, loading their shopping carts with all they could dream of at the Meijer store on Grand River in Detroit.

Twenty kids from Alternatives for Girls, DBG – Detroit, Life Remodeled, Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation, and The Yunion all picked out gifts with Lions players, some legends, and cheerleaders as well.

The Lions also have 'Presents from the Pride' and other events taking place for the children.

It's just one of the many ways they are giving back.