Oakland University stabbing suspects on the run after 1 wounded outside Van Wagoner Hall

The Brief Two suspects are wanted after a stabbing at Oakland University on Thursday night. A victim who does not attend the school was wounded during a fight outside Van Wagoner Hall. The suspects were last seen fleeing toward Rochester Hills in a dark-colored SUV.



Two suspects are wanted after a stabbing Thursday at Oakland University left one person wounded.

Police said the victim, who is not a student, was let inside Van Wagoner Hall by an unknown person.

The backstory:

Around 8:15 p.m., Oakland University police received calls about a fight outside the building. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and as of Thursday night, he was preparing for surgery.

Police said the suspects got into a dark-colored SUV on Hamlin Circle and were last seen traveling east toward Rochester Hills after the stabbing.

The suspects:

Witnesses provided a description of the suspects to police.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man in his early 20s with chin-length dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white shoes with blue on the back of the shoes. Police say he is around 5'8" or 5'10".

The other suspect is described as a Black man with a camouflage jacket and a black hood, black pants, black shoes and short curly hair. He was also in his early 20s.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland University police at 248-370-3331.