Detroit police recover over 1,000 grams of drugs from home on E. Jefferson

The Brief Police officers executed two search warrants where they found drugs in Detroit. One man was arrested. Officers say they found that the suspect was making and distributing crack cocaine.



Over a thousand grams of drugs were recovered during a raid in Detroit on Thursday.

What they're saying:

On Feb. 5, Detroit police in the Narcotics unit executed two search warrants on the 8300 block of E. Jefferson. One man was arrested and officers recovered:

1,000 grams of cocaine

69.5 grams of fentanyl

Officers found that the suspect was making and distributing crack cocaine to residents in the area.

Detroit police say you can report active crimes by calling or texting 911, or report non-emergencies by calling 313-267-4600.

