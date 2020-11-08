Family and friends gather to remember Camay Lowe

It’s a sad ending to a story about a woman who was at the center of a missing person case nearly a year ago.

Last year in December, Camay Lowe vanished and it took nearly a month for her to be reunited with her family. In the end, it turned out she was in a hospital in Toronto and staff members had no idea who she was.

Unfortunately, Camay passed away last Wednesday.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Camay’s cousin Tonya Lee. “We weren’t expecting this, not now, not a year after she had been found.”

On Saturday, friends and family lit candles and released balloons and tried to grip with the fact that Camay is gone.

“I can’t even fabricate that in my mind because I’m thinking my daughter is going to open the door, I’m here, but she’s not,” said Camay’s mother Cheena Lewis.

Advertisement

Camay suffered from a mental illness - something her support system was well aware of.

“It’s really hard to say and hard to put a hammer on what was really going on,” Tonya said. “At the end of the day, she was sick.”

An autopsy will determine how the 26-year-old woman died.

Meanwhile, family members know the real story behind how Camay ended up leaving Detroit and landed in Canada - with no money and no passport.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for Camay’s burial, click here to contribute.