Family, friends honor memory of Alan Rodgers, who was killed in a moped crash

Alan Rodgers, 16, a junior at Allen Park High School, died when his moped crashed with a car in the area of Ecorse and Telegraph in Taylor on Thursday afternoon. On Saturday evening, his friends and family gathered near the site of the crash to remember their loved one.

His grandmother, Elizabeth Sevilla, was among those who gathered at a candlelight vigil honoring Rodgers.

She remembered him being smart, an "A" student, who played three sports, including football.

The crowd to honor him was large, a testament to the lives he touched in his short life.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family. Those wishing to donate can do so at: https://gofund.me/a523ffe5.