Farmington board member clarifies remarks after online backlash

The Brief Farmington Public Schools trustee Angie Smith is caught in controversy after her comments on Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. She made the comment during candidate Haley Stevens' campaign event last week while speaking with Michigan Chronicle journalist Sam Robinson.



A Farmington Public Schools board member's controversial comment has gained a lot of attention, with some calling it inflammatory toward the Arab community.

Big picture view:

Angie Smith appeared on FOX 2 with much to say. The Farmington Public Schools trustee was discussing Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for U.S. Senate.

She made the comment during candidate Haley Stevens' campaign event last week while speaking with Michigan Chronicle journalist Sam Robinson.

"You have to know how to work the room," Smith said. "Don't come out speaking only Arabic. Don't come out with your Arabic music on. You represent everyone."

Her comments have since gone viral, with some criticizing them as anti-Muslim and anti-Arab.

On Wednesday, Smith sat down with FOX 2's Charlie Langton on Detroit Talk City, where she apologized and clarified what she meant.

"What I'm saying is when you come into a room, embrace and include everyone. If you go into a room, I mean, if I go into a room and it's Middle Eastern, I will say 'As-salaam alaikum.' But if there's no one there that looks like they're of Arabic descent, I would not address that. If it's Jewish, I will say 'Shalom.' And so if I'm in Detroit, I'm going to say 'What up doe?' If Haley doesn't win this, I need to know what you're saying and how you'll support me."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to the Stevens campaign, which issued the following statement:

"My campaign is a diverse and multicultural best of Michigan coalition, and those views are certainly not my views," Stevens said.

She added that she has "repeatedly stood up for and defended our vibrant Muslim American community."

FOX 2 also received a statement from Abdul El-Sayed:

"Everyone is welcome in the movement we're building to get money out of politics, get money back in pockets, and pass Medicare for all."

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