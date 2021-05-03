Farmington Hills boutique owner from India gives back to country devastated by COVID-19

Last year, Rachna Chandra sewed and donated 11,000 masks.

This year, the owner of Taj Cottage in Farmington Hills is making donations to India, her native country that has been hit hard by COVID-19.

"My heart cries. It is very devastating with everything, what I see is going on," Chandra said. "They are very much scared. It’s really bad out there. There’s no rooms and hospitals, no beds, no oxygen supply."

Her family is in India, and while she can't visit to help them, she is doing what she can from Michigan.

For every $10 spent at her boutique during May, Chandra will make a donation to Give India.

She is also debuting a couture fashion film Friday night, with all proceeds being donated. Click here to attend the virtual event.