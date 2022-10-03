Farmington Hills officials considering recreational pot shops in the city

Recreational marijuana sales could be coming to Farmington Hills, and Monday night residents came out to weigh in.

City officials are on a fact-finding mission and listened to input tonight and more than a dozen came out to participate in the debate.

"We decided to embark on a listening tour from the industry." said Mayor Vicki Barnett.

"I’m in favor of processing some of these rules as long as we can keep it restricted," said one man.

"It is saving lives, because it’s eliminating the need for people to be on opioids," another said.

And some came out against it.

"As a resident for over 30 years. I do not want it sold in my city," said one woman.

"There is a perception I don’t like for the city, I like the family friendliness here," said one man.

"I just want to continue standing in our wholesome environment we have, and just say no," said another woman.

Residents of Farmington Hills shared some personal stories.

"I had 20 inches of my colon removed in 2015, I had multiple surgeries (and) cannabis helped me through all of it," one man said.

"I’m my wife's caregiver, so currently I have to Walled Lake or Detroit to purchase medicine for her," said another man.

Others talked about how it may impact the community as a whole.

"The owner of the business put hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars into their buildings," said another resident.

The mayor says all of this input will be taken into consideration by city council.

"We all come from different backgrounds, but we all want what is best for the city," Barnett said.

The city of Farmington Hills plans to hold another listening session Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. People can also write an email expressing how they feel.



