The snow won't be a problem for the remainder of the week in Metro Detroit, but that doesn't mean the winter weather isn't going to make things challenging for residents.

That's because of some brutally cold temperatures moving into the region Thursday night.

Temperatures plummet across Southeast Michigan

Officially, winter doesn't start for another two-and-a-half weeks.

But the first week of December is proving to be one of the coldest that Michigan has had in a while. The end of the week will see conditions strengthen, including a plunge into single-digit wind chills.

Timeline:

Thursday night kicks off Metro Detroit's exceptional cold with a low of 8 degrees. A west wind of 5 mph won't send things much further down tonight, but it will pick up Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb to 26 degrees on Friday, but wind gusts as high as 18 mph could boost the chill factor.

A sunny Friday afternoon will become increasingly cloudy as temperatures settle into the mid-20s.

Conditions are expected to improve to just above freezing on Saturday, but with the wind factor sticking around.

The first signs of another snowfall are expected to arrive on Sunday. That comes with a high of 31 degrees.

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service is expecting the coldest wind chills in Adrian and Ann Arbor early Friday morning.

In Detroit, it will feel like 1 degree at 6 a.m. before climbing to 13 degrees by noon.

Pontiac will feel slightly colder before rebounding at the same time.

What you can do:

Warming centers are open in Detroit for those that need to escape the cold. They include libraries and recreation centers.

Residents can call 866-313-2520 for more information in the city of Detroit.

