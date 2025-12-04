Detroit's RoboCop statue installed at Eastern Market after years of delays

The Brief Detroit's RoboCop statue is at Eastern Market after being installed Wednesday. The bronze sculpture was inspired by a tweet in 2011 to then-Mayor Dave Bing. Based on the 1987 Sci-Fi cult classic of a police cyborg patrolling a future Detroit starring Peter Weller.



After 15 years, Detroit's RoboCop statue has now found a home.

The backstory:

The statue inspired by the 1987 science fiction classic was installed at Eastern Market along Russell Street just south of Mack Avenue on Wednesday.

The sculpted bronze statue stands 11 feet tall and weighs about 3,500 pounds created by Venus Bronze Works and artist George Gikas.

Back in 2011 the statue was inspired by a tweet to then-Mayor Dave Bing, suggesting a statue of the police officer cyborg from the movies set in a future Detroit would be a great tourist attraction.

The piece was constructed but was stuck in a never-ending cycle of delays and red tape in searching for a final location for it.

On the Internet Movie Database the original film's description is: "In a violent future in Old Detroit, murdered police officer Alex Murphy is resurrected as RoboCop, a powerful cyborg law enforcer. As he fights crime, he begins to recover memories of his past and seeks revenge on the gang who killed him."

The movie series went on to span two additional sequels and a franchise reboot movie in 2014 that disappointed at the box office.