Farmington Hills police investigating homicide after body was discovered on park trail

The Brief Police are investigating a homicide at a Farmington Hills park after a body was discovered on Sunday. It’s unclear how the man was killed or if the man was murdered in the park or put there. In their first release to the public, police say there is no current threat to public safety.



A body was discovered along a wooded trail in a Farmington Hills park and police are now calling the situation a murder investigation.

Big picture view:

A city park nestled among homes off Farmington Road near I-696 has walking trails, and it's heavily wooded. Caroline Weaver lives in the area and walks along the trail. But on Sunday afternoon, someone discovered a body in the woods, later revealed as a 64-year-old man from the area.

"There’s a lot of trails back there. It’s not super big, though there’s pretty frequent traffic back there," said Weaver.

People who have a view of the park saw a sea of police lights and officers combing for evidence. It’s unclear how the man was killed or if the man was murdered in the park or put there.

"I do feel like it’s isolated. Honestly, since this has broken out, police have been there and been present, so I feel safe right now. We are two doors down, and I feel safe," said Weaver.

Dig deeper:

Farmington Hills police did not want to go on camera about the case as of Monday evening. In their first release to the public, they said there is no current threat to public safety.

It’s a little unclear exactly what that means now that they’re dealing with a homicide.

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