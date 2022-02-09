Faster Horses 2022 lineup: Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Tim McGraw to headline Michigan music festival

article

The 2022 Faster Horses lineup includes headliners Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw.

The music festival, dubbed the "party of the summer" returns to Michigan International Speedway on July 22-24.

Thousands of people flock to Brooklyn every summer for three days of country music, drinking, and camping.

Other artists on the bill include Jake Owen, Brothers Osbourne, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Caitlyn Smith, Larry Fleet, Morgan Wade, Priscilla, King Calaway, Ray Fulcher, Restless Road, Tiera Kennedy, Dillon Carmichael, Ben Burgess, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Jackson Dean, Robyn Ottolini, Tyler Braden, and Cooper Alan. Dee Jay Silver will again return to play between sets.

Tickets go on sale March 11. People who have had campsites in the past can begin renewing them Feb. 12.

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination is required to attend.

