Country star Luke Combs pays for funerals of men who died at Faster Horses

Country music star Luke Combs has paid for the funerals of the three young men who died after exposure to carbon monoxide while attending Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan last weekend, reports WLNS.

Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr, and Kole Sova were all killed by carbon monoxide inside a trailer at the Faster Horses country music festival.

Dawson Brown, Richie Mays, Kole Sova (Photo: Michigan Center School District)

A Combs representative confirmed the information to WLNS, but says Combs is not making any further comment on the payment.

Two more 20-year-olds, Rayfield Johnson and Kurtis Stitt, were also in the trailer and were hospitalized in critical condition.

The parents of Kole Sova, said these were good kids who did everything right. The generator believed to have been leaking was powering the trailer outside.

photo from LukeCombs.com

The tragic discovery was made around mid-day Saturday.

