Faster Horses kicks off Friday at Michigan International Speedway; tickets still available for country fest

A weekend of live music, camping, and partying kicks off Friday as the 2023 Faster Horses festival gets underway.

The fest draws thousands of people annually to Michigan International Speedway to watch big country acts and emerging artists, too.

This year's festivals feature headliners Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Bryan headlines the first night of the festival, while Twain will close it out on Sunday night.

Other artists slated to perform include Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, and Blanco Brown.

There's still time to get tickets to the festival. Music fest passes and camping are still both available, though many campsites are already sold out.

