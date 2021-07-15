Father of 3 loses part of foot in lawnmower accident

"I just look out the window and you just see his foot, chopped all the way and his foot and his shoe just hanging," said Betty Malmquist.

"I didn’t scream or anything, you think I would have screamed, I didn’t scream," said Bob Malmquist.

It was Friday on July 9th, Bob was mowing the lawn of his Pontiac home, just like he had done countless other times.

"I just bumped into the air conditioner, I guess, and instead of letting go, I just pulled the lawnmower towards me," he said.

"Immediately went to save his foot, stop the bleeding, don’t let him bleed out," Betty said.

In the emergency room, doctors were able to save part of Bob’s foot. But life will never be the same.

"I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, to be honest," Betty said. "It’s a week in already but we haven’t stopped, I haven't stopped. His mom’s been here, my mom’s been here."

All while trying to provide some sense of normalcy for the kids - Rayden, Alexander, and baby Nash.

Bob says lying in the hospital bed, a million thoughts race through his head.

"What are we going to do, with my job and money and all that stuff," he said.

The sole provider, Bob’s job at St. Joe’s Hospital requires him to be on his feet seven hours a day. It may be months before he can go back to work.

So Betty decided to set up a GoFundMe page.

"Friends, and people from work, started donating money, donated PTO time from work," Bob said. "It is just overwhelming because it almost brings tears to your eyes because all these people care."

Bobby Malmquist.

Bob and Betty are sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness.

"It kind of makes you angry with yourself and mad at yourself," Bob said. "Because she’s got to do everything with the kids, now everything with me, along with her eye problem."

In 2020 Betty was diagnosed with a rare eye disease. This family has so much, but if you would like to help them, you can donate to their GoFundMe HERE.

