Federal job cuts at health department could have far-reaching consequences in Michigan

The Brief Thousands of people will be laid off as part of federal job cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services The major restructuring plan for the agency is being overseen by Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. There could be massive implications for nonprofits like addiction treatment and food insecurity programs



Planned job cuts at the federal health department are part of the latest round of layoffs by the Trump administration.

An estimated 10,000 people are expected to lose their jobs. However, the impacts are expected to spread beyond just unemployment.

Big picture view:

Announced Thursday, Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the health agency, said about 3,500 could lose their jobs at the FDA.

Another 2,400 cuts are expected at the CDC, while 1,200 could be fired at the National Institutes of Health.

As Democrats call the moves extreme and warn of the consequences bleeding into the states, Republicans say it's necessary to reduce the country's debt.

"We’re borrowing $2 trillion a year," said Republican state Sen. Jim Runestad. "We’re gonna go bust and the Democrats keep saying spend spend spend."

He added, "they’re trying to curtail a tiny infinitesimal fraction of money for what’s already been solved and that’s the coronavirus."

But according to Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens, the cuts will impact research and the dissemination of health care information.

"We want to make sure that people have access to health care information and that we're not stopping research grants in the medical space," she said.

Kennedy says the goal is to save $1.8 billion a year.

Dig deeper:

Among the agencies that could be impacted is the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Greater Detroit Area (NCADD-GDA).

The CEO said the uncertainty around the cuts is one of the more concerning elements.

The group provides treatment for substance use disorder and mental health services. Benjamin Jones' goal is to ensure those who are receiving treatment stay in treatment.

"There are people who are receiving services right now that are getting help for addiction," said Jones. "They're in programs. They come to programs because they need help."

However, it's the low-income services that most rely on federal dollars to stay in operation. Job and grant cuts could curtail those services, shuttering them and leaving its clients without a place for recovery.

"It’s difficult to help them overcome barriers - we want them to remain in the treatment program," said Jones.