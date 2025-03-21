FedEx partners with Operation Warm to outfit kids with new shoes

The Brief A partnership between FedEx and Operation Warm is putting shoes on kids' feet It was all smiles at the Forest Park Elementary School in Eastpointe with hundreds of new kicks available The operation takes place around the country



Call them kicks, vans, boots, or loafers, there were hundreds of shoes available for those in need on Friday.

It's a partnership between FedEx and a nonprofit hoping to outfit kids with new kicks.

Big picture view:

On Friday, employees of FedEx delivered smiles instead of packages in the form of new shoes.

Taking place at an elementary school in Eastpointe, workers in partnership with Operation Warm arrived with hundreds of footwear to help out children in need of some new attire to go on their feet.

They were given out alongside books, according to one employee.

The partnership stretches out across the U.S.

What they're saying:

Ryan Day, who works as a senior territory manager with FedEx, said there are more than a dozen events around the country doing the same thing as what's in Macomb County.

"There's over 13 events going on like this today throughout the United States and there will be over 70 events that happen throughout the next month or two in the same kind of way," he said.