Feds sue Michigan, five other states over statewide voter rolls

The Brief The Department of Justice is suing Michigan and five other states for failing to provide voter registration lists. It was named alongside California, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania in a federal suit out of the civil rights division.



The federal government has named Michigan in a lawsuit against six states, alleging they failed to provide statewide voter rolls.

The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division announced Thursday it was suing Michigan, California, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania for failing to produce the registration lists upon request.

Federal prosecutors said the U.S. Attorney General is the public figure tasked with enforcing the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, which were intended to make sure states maintain proper voter registration files.

What they're saying:

Announcing the suit in a press release, the assistant attorney general at the civil rights division said states are "required to safeguard American elections by complying" with federal election laws.

"Clean voter rolls protect American citizens from voting fraud and abuse, and restore their confidence that their states’ elections are conducted properly, with integrity, and in compliance with the law," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The other side:

FOX 2 has reached out to the Michigan Secretary of State for comment.