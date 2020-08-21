FEMA approves state request for additional $300 in unemployment benefits

Federal dollars the state of Michigan applied for on Tuesday has been approved by the government, providing unemployed workers an extra $300 a week in benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) estimates under the FEMA-secured funding, about 910,000 residents in the state would receive the extra funds.

President Donald Trump made the funds available for states to apply for after the extra $600 in COVID-19 relief ran out in late July.

The state declined to raise the funds for more unemployment to $400, which would have required a $100 contribution from Michigan's Unemployment Trust Fund.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded the decision for more funds, but denounced Congress for not coming to a deal on a longer-term relief package.

“We need the president, Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf," she said in a news release.

Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to Aug. 1. However, it's not clear how long the program will last.

Advertisement

For anyone who would receive funds, it's not necessary to take any action to receive any additional benefit.