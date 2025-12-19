Salvation Army bell ringer shot and killed at Westland Kroger

The Brief A Salvation Army Bell ringer is dead after a shooting at a Westland Kroger. The victim was killed at the store on Ford near Central City. It is unclear what led to the shooting.



A suspect shot and killed a Salvation Army bell ringer at a Westland Kroger store Thursday evening.

The victim was collecting donations at the store on Ford Road near Central City Parkway just after 6 p.m. when they were shot and killed.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. At last check, the suspect was still on the run.

What they're saying:

Lt. Col. Steve Merritt, the divisional commander of the Great Lakes Division of The Salvation Army, released a statement after the shooting:

"The Salvation Army is profoundly heartbroken by the tragic incident that took place at the Kroger in Westland. We lift up in prayer all who are affected, especially the individual involved, their loved ones and the Westland community. We are working closely with the Westland Police Department as they investigate the situation."

Kroger also released a statement addressing the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred outside of our Westland Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, and will continue to follow their guidance while the police investigation continues. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are deferring all questions to Westland Police Department."