Female allegedly yelling threats, armed with pistol arrested at Monroe apartment complex

By Dave Herndon
Published  August 5, 2025 5:13pm EDT
Monroe County
MONROE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - For the second time in about a week, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Greenwycke Crossings Apartments for a gun related incident. 

This time, police were called at noon Aug. 5 for reports of a woman, 37, in the parking lot screaming threats and waving a pistol. 

Within 15 minutes, officers arrived and took the woman into custody. 

The woman's name was not immediately released. She was carrying a semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest. 

Police were also at the complex on the evening of July 30 for a "shots fired" incident. 

