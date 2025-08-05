Female allegedly yelling threats, armed with pistol arrested at Monroe apartment complex

For the second time in about a week, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Greenwycke Crossings Apartments for a gun related incident.

This time, police were called at noon Aug. 5 for reports of a woman, 37, in the parking lot screaming threats and waving a pistol.

Within 15 minutes, officers arrived and took the woman into custody.

The woman's name was not immediately released. She was carrying a semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest.

Police were also at the complex on the evening of July 30 for a "shots fired" incident.