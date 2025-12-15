Sada Baby's drug case headed to trial after Detroit rapper waives prelim

article

Detroit rapper Sada Baby will stand trial on drug charges after he waived his preliminary examination last week, according to the Macomb County prosecutor.

Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, was pulled over by Sterling Heights police in January because of a problem with his window tint. During that stop, police allegedly found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills that Sorrell did not have a prescription for.

He was charged with possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance months after the traffic stop.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said that possessing drugs endangers lives.

"Illicit narcotics pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our community. When an individual chooses to possess these substances, they endanger lives and contribute to the cycle of addiction that affects families across our county. In Macomb County, this conduct will not be tolerated," he said. "Our office will continue to pursue these cases aggressively and hold offenders fully accountable under the law."

Sorrell is charged as a third-time habitual offender, which could impact his sentence if he is convicted. His arraignment date in circuit court hasn't been set.