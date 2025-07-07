Fenton 9-year-old saved from being buried in sand at Silver Lake dunes

article

The Brief A 9-year-old boy was buried in sand dunes for minutes; rescued by officers and revived with CPR, then hospitalized. Authorities emphasize sand dune dangers, urging caution after similar incidents; sand can quickly cave in around people.



A 9-year-old boy from Livingston County was saved after a sand dune collapsed on top of him at Silver Lake in Oceana County.

What they're saying:

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the boy and his family from Fenton were visiting the Silver Lake State Park sand dunes at 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July. There, officials say the boy was digging a hole when it collapsed and covered him in 5 feet of sand for more than five minutes.

First responders were called and Conservation Officer Logan Turner and Silver Lake State Park Ranger Cody Anscombe arrived at the scene.

The two met up with bystanders who dug the child out of the sand and were carrying the child toward them.

Officials say the 9-year-old was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Turner began performing CPR and the child began breathing and moving his arms and regained color.

What's next:

The boy was taken to the hospital and the DNR said they were notified on Sunday that the child had been released and was at home.

"Digging in the dunes is inherently different than digging anywhere else. The sand is much more unstable and can quickly cave in around a person. This not only happens to children, but can easily happen to adults as well," Oceana Sheriff's deputies said in a press release.