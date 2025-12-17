John Skelton, father of 3 missing Michigan boys, due in court on murder charges

article

The Brief John Skelton is due in court Wednesday afternoon in connection with the alleged murder of his three sons. The Skelton brothers, Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, were last seen on Thanksgiving 2010. Though they have never been found, they were declared dead this year.



John Skelton, the father of three Michigan boys who were declared dead after they disappeared 15 years ago, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

John Skelton's probable cause conference is set to happen at 1 p.m. in Lenawee County. This is the second time he'll appear in court since murder charges were filed against him last month.

The backstory:

John Skelton's sons, Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, spent Thanksgiving with their father in Morenci, Mich. in 2010. Their mother, Tanya Zuvers, was supposed to pick them up from her ex-husband the next day.

However, she stopped hearing from John Skelton, so she went to his house. He wasn't home because he was at a hospital after he broke his ankle. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, he told hospital workers that he injured his ankle while trying to commit suicide.

Police were able to get into his home, where they found the house destroyed, but the boys weren't there.

John Skelton is accused of changing the story of where they were while he was at the hospital. He said they were with friends before telling investigators that the boys were given to an unknown woman. He also told police that he gave them to an underground group that would keep them safe.

Phone records helped police place John Skelton the day after his boys were last seen. He had been in Morenci early Nov. 26, 2010. According to Michigan State Police, he went to Ohio. His phone pinged him in Ohio about 20 miles from his home, was shut off, then pinged him back in Morenci about 2 hours and fifteen minutes after he left Michigan.

Search parties looked for the boys, but they haven't been found, and John Skelton hasn't told anyone where they actually are or if they are even still alive, aside from his stories of giving them to unknown people.

According to Zuvers, John Skelton previously "claimed that the boys would hibernate until they graduate." All three boys are now old enough that they would have graduated from high school.

Dig deeper:

Up until November 2025, John Skelton was never charged in connection with the disappearance of his sons. However, he was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment after pleading no contest to the charges.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Thanksgiving Day 2010 wasn't the first time John Skelton took the boys from Zuvers.

John Skelton was accused of taking the boys out of school two months before their disappearance. It is alleged that he said he was taking them on a trip to Florida, where his parents live.

John Skelton and Zuvers divorced after this, and Zuvers was granted custody of the boys, just before they disappeared.

Boys declared dead:

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were declared dead by a judge earlier this year after Zuvers requested such a decision. In Michigan, a person is typically considered to be dead after they have been missing for five years.

Murder charges:

Just weeks before John Skelton was set to be released from prison for the unlawful imprisonment convictions, he was charged with three counts of open murder and tampering with evidence.

He now remains in the Lenawee County Jail on a $60 million bond.