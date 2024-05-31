Ferndale Pride kicks off June 1, as LGBTQ celebration expects thousands

The music, the dancing, the drag. June is Pride Month and Saturday June 1st is Ferndale Pride - a celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"It's the happiest day of the year in Ferndale," said Julia Music, Ferndale Pride.

Music is the executive director of Ferndale Pride - with the opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and the festivities starting at 1 p.m.

"There will be entertainment happening on four stages and all the booths will open," Music said. "We have 220 vendors coming down here to show off organizations, religious groups - businesses, and their art. You can shop - meet new people, and participate in all sorts of activities."

It is an event for children and adults, for families and friends.

"In the past it's been awesome - it's been a little warm, so I think tomorrow will be a little cooler for everyone," said Leah.

Leah and her be-goggled dog Valeria will be there - along with thousands of others.

"Sometimes Pride can bring 10,000 to 15,000 people over the course of a day," said Chief Dennis Emmi.

Emmi says a lot goes into making sure everyone stays safe.

"It's about a year in the making - we start the minute the previous Pride is over," he said. "When it comes to planning and security threat assessments, we're working with the state, the county and the FBI."

The chief says they are continually monitoring the threat assessment - and the FBI says there are no known threats in Michigan.

"It's always our primary concern is having a safe event," Emmi said. "We've never had anything but fantastic results and a good time at Pride."

It's not only a great celebration for the LGBTQ community, for businesses in Ferndale, this can be the biggest day of the year.

"I would say for this location specifically - it's the biggest day of the year for us," said Brittany Grzywa.

Grzywa is the vice president of Bobcat Bonnie's - where the fun will be in full swing.

"We have a glitter station out front - we have drag pop-up shows from 2 to 10 as well as on Sunday we do a drag brunch," she said. "So it's really activated on the street - people come in - it's a party all day."

It's a party you're all invited to.

"Please join us - celebrate Ferndale, celebrate Pride - celebrate the LGBT community here in Michigan." Music said.

For more information go to ferndalepride.com/